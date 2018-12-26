GATE 2019 exam schedule released at gate.iitm.ac.in, check the date sheet here

IIT Madras has released the exam schedule for the GATE 2019 exam on gate.iitm.ac.in. The exam is scheduled for February 2019. It will commence on February 2 and conclude on February 10, 2019. GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts each day (morning and afternoon). GATE 2019 admit card will be released on January 4, 2019.

The GATE 2019 exam is an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam schedule.

A new paper of statistics has been added in GATE 2019 syllabus. Gate 2019 will be conducted in 24 papers and a candidate can appear only in one paper in any one session.

Qualifying in GATE enables candidates to seek admission to or receive financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of science in all institutions supported by MHRD and other government agencies.

GATE tests the comprehensive understanding of candidates in various undergraduate subjects in engineering/technology/architecture and post-graduate level subjects in science.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:30 IST