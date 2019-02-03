GATE 2019 Mechanical Engineering Exam 2019: Analysis and expected cut off for Session 2

The GATE Mechanical Engineering Session 2 (afternoon session) had a ‘moderate to tough’ difficulty level. There were 32 NAT (Numerical Answer Type) questions, 6 questions more than morning session. NATs are time consuming to solve, thus making the the paper lengthy. Owing to this, time management became a problem for many candidates.

The General Aptitude was of moderate difficulty with 10 questions. In the Technical Section, 8 questions were of Mathematics with remaining questions specific to the branch. Manufacturing subject had maximum weightage with about 11 questions in the exam. The overall cut-off is expected to range between 30-33 owing to difficulty level.

In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘Easy to Moderate’. In line with previous year’s trend there were a good number of questions in NAT (Numerical Answer Type) section. The General aptitude section was easy while the technical section was of moderate difficulty with a few tricky questions.

(The exam analysis shared here is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. Author Dr. Susheel Joshi is SVP (Academic) at Gradeup an exam preparation platform for competitive exams. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 14:37 IST