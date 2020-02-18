e-paper
GATE 2020 answer key and question paper released at gate.iitd.ac.in, check details here

IIT Delhi conducted the GATE 2020 examination on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the GATE 2020 answer keys and questions papers for all the subjects on February 18, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2020 examination can check and download the answer key and question papers online at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before February 21, 2020, until 6 pm.

“The candidates can contest/challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification and a payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment link available in the GOAPS. Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

