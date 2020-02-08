e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / GATE 2020 Electrical Engineering exam analysis : Student find paper moderate

GATE 2020 Electrical Engineering exam analysis : Student find paper moderate

GATE 2020 electrical engineering exam analysis: Students said that the level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Maximum questions were asked from Power System & Electrical Machines and they were Moderate

education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 14:56 IST
MN Ramesh
MN Ramesh
New Delhi
GSTE 2020
GSTE 2020(HT File)
         

GATE 2020 Exam Analysis: The Graduate Aptitude Tests in Engineering (2020) began last week. The exam is given by candidates seeking admission in post-graduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. And looking to secure a job with the public sector. The Electrical Engineering exam is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The exam is being held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. It is estimated that more than 1.25 lakh number of candidates appeared for this exam.

Below is the exam analysis for Gate Electrical Engineering 2020:

●The level of the exam was moderate to difficult. Compared to last year, the level was difficult.

●There are two sections in the paper, General Aptitude section, and Technical section. The level of General Aptitude section was Easy while the level of Technical section was Moderate.

●In the Technical Section, there were 51 questions from the EE branch, 4 were from Maths.

●There were 24 Numerical Type Questions. They were moderate in nature.

●Maximum questions were asked from Power System & Electrical Machines and they were Moderate.

Section- wise analysis

Hindustantimes

The cut-off for EE branch is expected to range between 24-26.The above exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. For detailed analysis and questions breakdown, check out the gradeup exam analysis.

The author is MN Ramesh, Academic Head and VP (GATE and ESE Exams) at Gradeup

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly elections: Three hours left, less than a third of Delhi has voted
Delhi Assembly elections: Three hours left, less than a third of Delhi has voted
Rajapaksa by his side, PM Modi delivers message on Tamils in Sri Lanka
Rajapaksa by his side, PM Modi delivers message on Tamils in Sri Lanka
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
29.87% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Delhi Assembly election
29.87% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Delhi Assembly election
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi: Groom votes before wedding; polls enthuse senior citizens, ‘divyang’
Delhi: Groom votes before wedding; polls enthuse senior citizens, ‘divyang’
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News