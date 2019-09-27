GATE 2020 last date for application extended till September 28

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:26 IST

GATE 2020: Last date to apply for GATE 2020 examination has been further extended till September 28. According to the information brochure, today i.e., September 24 was the last date to register for the exam which was extended for two more days till September 26. Now the application process has been extended for two more days due to heavy traffic. Candidates can now apply till September 28, 2019.

This year, IIT Delhi is conducting the graduate aptitude test in engineering popularly known as GATE 2020.

Candidates who fill the application form for GATE 2020 will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, which will be raised to Rs 2000 post-September 28 i.e., tomorrow. Reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 and post-deadline the fee will be hiked to Rs 1250.

The online registration process began on September 3, 2019 and the last date to register is today, September 26. The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

GATE 2020: How to apply online

Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

