GATE 2020 response sheet released at gate.iitd.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:08 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the candidate’s response sheet for GATE 2020 exam on February 12, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2020 exam can check their response sheet online at gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the candidates response sheet for GATE 2020.

How to check:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Candidates’ responses are available’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The response sheet will appear on the display screen