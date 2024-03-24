 IIT, IISc admission through GATE 2024: Check category-wise cut-offs for all subjects - Hindustan Times
IIT, IISc admission through GATE 2024: Check category-wise cut-offs for all subjects

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 24, 2024 02:42 PM IST

The result of the examination was released earlier this month and now, the institute has announced cut-off marks for the different subjects.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced cut-off marks of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024. The result of the examination was released earlier this month and now, the institute has announced cut-off marks for the different subjects.

GATE 2024 cut-off marks announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who have scored equal to or more that the cut-pff marks for their categories will be eligible to apply for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other user institutions. GATE scores is also used by PSUs in their recruitment processes.

Also read: GATE 2024: From jobs in top PSUs to admission in top-tier universities, here's what you can do with your score

GATE 2024: Category and subject-wise cut-off marks:

Paper CodeTest PaperNo. Candidates RegisteredNo. Candidates AppearedCut-off (GEN)Cut-off
(OBC-NCL/EWS)		Cut-off (SC/ST/PwD)
AEAerospace Engineering6931525533.329.922.1
AGAgricultural Engineering277723622522.516.6
ARArchitecture and Planning11450908041.537.327.6
BMBiomedical Engineering234518602522.516.6
BTBiotechnology212101707838.93525.9
CECivil Engineering1081368586928.325.418.8
CHChemical Engineering16930139372522.516.6
CSComputer Science and Information Technology15265212396727.624.818.4
CYChemistry353822682525.222.616.7
DAData Science and Artificial Intelligence524933921037.133.324.7
ECElectronics and Communication Engineering78157630922522.516.6
EEElectrical Engineering737285959925.723.117.1
ESEnvironmental Science and Engineering8847644537.934.125.2
EYEcology and Evolution3336235935.832.223.8
GEGeomatics Engineering3238249141.136.927.4
GG1Geology and Geophysics (Geology)715455744237.828
GG2Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)10378224944.132.6
INInstrumentation Engineering12451990032.729.421.8
MAMathematics17617134252522.516.6
MEMechanical Engineering831146554628.625.719
MNMining Engineering851570462522.516.6
MTMetallurgical Engineering385831114136.927.3
NMNaval Architecture and Marine Engineering51736125.122.516.7
PEPetroleum Engineering2146177042.638.328.4
PHPhysics26475202583228.821.3
PIProduction and Industrial Engineering4915372530.527.420.3
STStatistics2663169426.623.917.7
TFTextile Engineering and Fibre Science1765142228.125.218.7
XEEngineering Sciences149411126136.232.524.1
XH-C1Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)374827213733.324.6
XH-C2Humanities and Social Sciences (English)548839004843.232
XH-C3Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)36827749.744.733.1
XH-C4Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)51334039.335.326.1
XH-C5Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)4872341552.747.435.1
XH-C6Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)156610203632.424
XLLife Sciences449043627529.326.319.5
