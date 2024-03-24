IIT, IISc admission through GATE 2024: Check category-wise cut-offs for all subjects
The result of the examination was released earlier this month and now, the institute has announced cut-off marks for the different subjects.
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced cut-off marks of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024. The result of the examination was released earlier this month and now, the institute has announced cut-off marks for the different subjects.
Candidates who have scored equal to or more that the cut-pff marks for their categories will be eligible to apply for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other user institutions. GATE scores is also used by PSUs in their recruitment processes.
GATE 2024: Category and subject-wise cut-off marks:
|Paper Code
|Test Paper
|No. Candidates Registered
|No. Candidates Appeared
|Cut-off (GEN)
|Cut-off
(OBC-NCL/EWS)
|Cut-off (SC/ST/PwD)
|AE
|Aerospace Engineering
|6931
|5255
|33.3
|29.9
|22.1
|AG
|Agricultural Engineering
|2777
|2362
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|AR
|Architecture and Planning
|11450
|9080
|41.5
|37.3
|27.6
|BM
|Biomedical Engineering
|2345
|1860
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|BT
|Biotechnology
|21210
|17078
|38.9
|35
|25.9
|CE
|Civil Engineering
|108136
|85869
|28.3
|25.4
|18.8
|CH
|Chemical Engineering
|16930
|13937
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|CS
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|152652
|123967
|27.6
|24.8
|18.4
|CY
|Chemistry
|35382
|26825
|25.2
|22.6
|16.7
|DA
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|52493
|39210
|37.1
|33.3
|24.7
|EC
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|78157
|63092
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|EE
|Electrical Engineering
|73728
|59599
|25.7
|23.1
|17.1
|ES
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|8847
|6445
|37.9
|34.1
|25.2
|EY
|Ecology and Evolution
|3336
|2359
|35.8
|32.2
|23.8
|GE
|Geomatics Engineering
|3238
|2491
|41.1
|36.9
|27.4
|GG1
|Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
|7154
|5574
|42
|37.8
|28
|GG2
|Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
|1037
|822
|49
|44.1
|32.6
|IN
|Instrumentation Engineering
|12451
|9900
|32.7
|29.4
|21.8
|MA
|Mathematics
|17617
|13425
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|ME
|Mechanical Engineering
|83114
|65546
|28.6
|25.7
|19
|MN
|Mining Engineering
|8515
|7046
|25
|22.5
|16.6
|MT
|Metallurgical Engineering
|3858
|3111
|41
|36.9
|27.3
|NM
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|517
|361
|25.1
|22.5
|16.7
|PE
|Petroleum Engineering
|2146
|1770
|42.6
|38.3
|28.4
|PH
|Physics
|26475
|20258
|32
|28.8
|21.3
|PI
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|4915
|3725
|30.5
|27.4
|20.3
|ST
|Statistics
|2663
|1694
|26.6
|23.9
|17.7
|TF
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|1765
|1422
|28.1
|25.2
|18.7
|XE
|Engineering Sciences
|14941
|11261
|36.2
|32.5
|24.1
|XH-C1
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
|3748
|2721
|37
|33.3
|24.6
|XH-C2
|Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
|5488
|3900
|48
|43.2
|32
|XH-C3
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
|368
|277
|49.7
|44.7
|33.1
|XH-C4
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
|513
|340
|39.3
|35.3
|26.1
|XH-C5
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
|4872
|3415
|52.7
|47.4
|35.1
|XH-C6
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
|1566
|1020
|36
|32.4
|24
|XL
|Life Sciences
|44904
|36275
|29.3
|26.3
|19.5
