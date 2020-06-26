e-paper
Home / Education / GBSHSE Goa HSSC result 2020 declared at gbshsegoa.net, here’s how to check score online

GBSHSE Goa HSSC result 2020 declared at gbshsegoa.net, here’s how to check score online

GBSHSE Goa HSSC result 2020: GBGHSE has announced the Goa Board class 12th Results 2020 on its official website at gbshse.net. Follow these steps to check scores online.

education Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:08 IST
Gerard de Souza| Edited by Nandini
Gerard de Souza| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Panaji
         

Goa 12th Result 2020: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board class 12th results 2020 today on its official website. Students who have taken the exam can check their results online at gbshsegoa.net/results. A total of 89.27% students have passed the exam.

A total of 85.30% students have passed in arts stream while 92.82% commerce students have cleared the exam. 88.96% students have passed the science exam and 88.91% students passed from vocational stream.

The result sheets will be mailed to the concerned schools on June 29, 2020. Students will be able to get their marksheets from July from July 7 onwards.

Goa Board class 12th result declared: Follow Live Updates here

Goa Board had conducted the HSSC exams in the month of March. However, some papers were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The pending papers were then conducted in the month of May.

The marksheets will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.

Follow these steps to check Goa Board HSSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official websites at gbshse.net and key in your username and password

2) On the homepage, click on the Goa HSSC 2020 Result link available

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4) Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

5) Take a print out of your result and take its print out for future use.

