Goa and Portugal sign MoUs on education, water, shipbuilding

An MoU for technical cooperation was signed between Goa and the Portugal ministry of Environment for technical support in water supply and waste water management. Read on to know more...

Feb 16, 2020
Goa and Portugal on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding on water augmentation and sewerage management, shipbuilding, education, marine and engineering.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant were present when the MoUs were signed.

An MoU for technical cooperation was signed between Goa and the Portugal ministry of Environment for technical support in water supply and waste water management.

The Public Works Department of Goa would be the nodal agency which will coordinate with Aguas de Portugal.

Officials said the contract will be for two years during which the key areas will include assessment of existing Selaulim and Opa water supply projects, software tools for decentralised sewerage treatment plant on pilot basis, study on removal of manganese on Selaulim water supply system, and capacity building.

Another agreement was on cooperation in the field of tourism training between Tourism de Portugal and V M Salgaoncar institute of international hospitality education.

An agreement was also signed between University of Coimbra in Portugal and Goa’s G K Kare College of Law in the “scientific field of law and in the field of Portuguese language and culture”.

Agreements were also signed in the field of design and supply of ships in Africa and Latin American countries, marine engineering, shipbuilding technology, ocean resources and technology and others.

