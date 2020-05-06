e-paper
Home / Education / Goa Board Class 10th exams after May 21st onwards

Goa Board Class 10th exams after May 21st onwards

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the exams will be held with all the necessary precautions necessary for social distancing.

education Updated: May 06, 2020 21:32 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa Board Class 10th exam update
Goa Board Class 10th exam update(Praful Gangurde)
         

The Goa government has granted permission to the state board to hold examinations for Std X and XII from May 20 onwards offering a glimmer of hope to students that their ordeal may finally be over.

“In most states the exams were already completed. Ours were left. Nonetheless we will take all necessary precautions for social distancing for students,” Sawant said.

While two papers of the Std XII were remaining to be held, the entire Std X exam scheduled by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was postponed on account of the lockdown imposed across the country and the state.

Earlier Sawant said that the fresh dates of the examination would only be announced after May 17 since the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines didn’t allow for the conduct of examinations during the third phase of the lockdown. The state government was hoping that the conduct of examinations would be possible after May 3.

The Goa government has granted permission to Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to conduct the examination in pending HSSC papers from 20th May 2020 and also to conduct SSC Examination from 21st May 2020 onwards. The detailed time-table will be announced tomorrow.

The Std XII exams are usually held in the last two weeks of March while Std X exams are held in the first two weeks of April.

