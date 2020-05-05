Goa Board exam update: Class 10, 12th exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced after May 17.education Updated: May 05, 2020 12:23 IST
Panaji
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced after May 17.
He said the state government had “worked out a formula” to hold board examination while adhering to social distancing norms.
“But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, we cannot hold examinations,” he added.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics