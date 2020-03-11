e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Goa government says no school, college shut after fake tweet surfaces

Goa government says no school, college shut after fake tweet surfaces

Not a single person has tested positive for coronavirus in Goa yet, while nearly 20 persons who were quarantined over the last few weeks, have tested negative.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
         

The educational institutions in Goa have not been shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday, to counter a fake screenshot of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s tweet which said that the closure had been ordered following the viral outbreak.

“A fake screenshot of Hon’ble CM’s tweet is circulating on social media. No such tweet has been made by the CM. Screenshots may be cross-checked with official Twitter and Facebook profiles of the CM and CMO for their authenticity before being forwarded,” the Goa CMO tweeted on Wednesday.

The clarification followed soon after a screenshot of what looked like Sawant’s tweet, said that educational institutes in the state had been shut down on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

The fake tweet had said: “Due to the dangerous outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the Education Department has declared that all educational institutions must be shut so as to prevent spreading of the virus.”

Not a single person has tested positive for coronavirus in Goa yet, while nearly 20 persons who were quarantined over the last few weeks, have tested negative.

tags
top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News