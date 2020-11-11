e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools, allows 12 students per class

Goa issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools, allows 12 students per class

Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for partial re-opening of schools in the state for Class X and Class XII from November 21.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Panaji
(REUTERS)
         

Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for partial re-opening of schools in the state for Class X and Class XII from November 21.

As per the SOP, there should not be more than 12 students in a class and suggested the odd-even formula for classes.

It mentioned that students should be sensitized to maintain a safe distance in the classroom with a minimum distance of 6 feet.

For skill-based training in workshops/laboratories, it should be ensured that members sanitize their hands before and after using training equipment.

The appropriate back-up stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by the management to the teachers and employees, according to the SOP.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed State/UT Governments to take a decision for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In