Goa issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools, allows 12 students per class

education

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:57 IST

Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for partial re-opening of schools in the state for Class X and Class XII from November 21.

As per the SOP, there should not be more than 12 students in a class and suggested the odd-even formula for classes.

It mentioned that students should be sensitized to maintain a safe distance in the classroom with a minimum distance of 6 feet.

For skill-based training in workshops/laboratories, it should be ensured that members sanitize their hands before and after using training equipment.

The appropriate back-up stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by the management to the teachers and employees, according to the SOP.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed State/UT Governments to take a decision for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.