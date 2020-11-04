e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa: Schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Nov 21

Goa: Schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Nov 21

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Panaji
]
](REUTERS)
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said the state government had taken into confidence all stakeholders before deciding on the resumption of school for Classes 10 and 12.

“We have reviewed the situation, and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 schools for standards 10 and 12 will resume with all SOPs in place,” he said, adding that the decision will be communicated to all schools.

The state education department had consulted parents, teachers and school managements were taken into confidence, it was stated.

top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In