e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa SSC Result 2020 date and time: Goa board to declare Class 10 results on July 28

Goa SSC Result 2020 date and time: Goa board to declare Class 10 results on July 28

Goa SSC Result 2020: The results will be immediately available on the official website of the Goa Board gbshse.gov.in at 4:30pm on July 28 while distribution of mark sheets via the schools will take place a day or two later.

education Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa SSC Result 2020.
Goa SSC Result 2020.(HT file )
         

Goa SSC Result 2020: The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of the SSC examinations on July 28 at 4:30 pm the Goa Board chairman has confirmed.

About 19680 students answered the examinations that had to be postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and were finally held commencing from May 21 onwards and were completed without incident despite fears that the conduct of examinations would help spread the virus and place children and their families at risk.

The results will be immediately available on the official website of the Goa Board gbshse.gov.in at 4:30pm on July 28 while distribution of mark sheets via the schools will take place a day or two later.

With the start of the fresh academic year yet to be decided uncertainty remains for students who have just answered the SSC examination with the admission process.

The Goa Board has also promised to reduce the syllabus for the students who are answering Std X in the upcoming year by 20-30 percent.

The Board is hopeful that the fresh academic year can begin from September, but with cases rising in the state, doubts remain.

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In