Goa to have staff selection commission soon: CM Pramod Sawant

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:08 IST

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday told the state Assembly that his government was in the process of creating a State Staff Selection Commission (SSSC) to bring in more transparency in filling vacancies in the government sector.

Sawant told the House during Question Hour that Inter Departmental Committee of Officers (IDCO) has been working on finding out the exact number of vacancies in government departments.

He said necessary steps were being taken to ensure the process of filling vacancies in various government departments was transparent in the absence of an SSSC, with written exams being conducted by the Goa University or the Goa Education Development Corporation.

“The previous government (under late Manohar Parrikar) had started the process to have SSSC. We will complete it,” he said.

Sawant told the Assembly he had come across instances of people applying for jobs far below their educational qualifications.

“I know about a person who had an engineering degree but had applied for a peon’s post in a government department.

It is not possible to give employment to every one. So the private sector should absorb these youngsters. At present, there are 55,000 government servants, and we can add a maximum of 10,000. Where will the rest go,” he said.

He said the number of people registered with the state employment exchange had crossed the one lakh mark, though he added many of them may have got private sector jobs.

He said the exchange would be linked to the private sector so that the exact number of unemployed people in the state can be known.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:08 IST