GopalaKidz launches child-friendly online platforms for Hindi rhymes, bedtime stories

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:06 IST

Designed to improve the overall learning process of kids, GopalaKidz, an Indian edutainment online platform for kids, has announced the launch of its fresh and innovation content for kids and parents. The YouTube channel ‘GopalaKidz Hindi Rhymes’ provides various rhymes for your children.

GopalaKidz has another channel ‘GopalaKidz Mythological’. This channel features animated Indian mythological stories that are created specially for children. It also has a channel dedicated to bedtime stories for your children.

The content has been made available online from August 24 this year across various platforms.

Parents can encourage their kids to learn alphabets and numbers through a modern method where every element, such as images, sound, texture, colour and characters are blended together with utmost precision to foster learning.

Click here to visit its Youtube Channel - GopalaKidz

Click here to visit its Youtube Channel - GopalaKidz Hindi Rhymes

Click here to visit its Youtube Channel - GopalaKidz Mythological

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 17:06 IST