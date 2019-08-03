Gorakhpur villagers lock up stray cattle in school, students forced to return home

education

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Villagers locked up stray cattle inside the building of a primary school in neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district, forcing the suspension of the class work on Friday.

The villagers of the Bakhira area herded the stray cattle in Dasdih primary school in Belharkala block, alleging they were destroying their crops.

They also kept a watch on the gates to see that the cattle is not freed by anyone.

Principal Taresh Kumar said he asked the students to return home after reaching the school.

In the morning when I reached the school, the gates were locked and stray cattle was inside. There was no alternative arrangement for holding the classes so the children returned home, he said, adding he informed the officials about it.

Later, Block Development Officer Mahabir Singh reached the spot and the stray cattle were sent to cow shelters.

We got an information that stray cattle were locked by farmers in Dasdih Primary school and we sent the animals to cow shelters, Singh said.

On Sunday, villagers had locked stray cattle inside Amardobha primary school, which is about four km away from Dasdih primary school.

