Gov jobs, competitive exams after 12th, entrance exams and their preparation strategy

The world is moving on the fastest wheel, everyone is in the race to lead the world and when we talk about the education world, it’s the most important sector to care about. To ensure success in the long run, it is important to start preparing for competitive/scholastic exams as early as possible.

Appearing in competitive/ scholastic exam is the best and most competitive way of evaluating one’s time to time performance and preparing themselves for accomplishing their dream goals.

Understanding the basic requirements for the preparation of any competitive examination shall be kept at a priority and then head on to start the journey to accomplish the goal.

JEE MAIN 2019

NTA (National Testing Agency) will conduct the JEE Main 2019, twice a year in online mode only. Paper 1 will be computer based whereas Paper 2 will be part computer-based and part pen-and-paper based. It will be held in January and April on different dates.

NSO

National Science Olympiad aims to promote science, mathematics, computer education, English, general knowledge and professional courses. Forms are available from class 1 to 12 to the schools registered under NSO. The syllabus is as prescribed by CBSE, ICSE and various state boards.

NTSE

National talent search examination is prescribed by NCERT. It’s a two-tier exam where stage 1 is conducted by state board and second level or the national level by NCERT. Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) have 100 questions each and there is no negative marking in any stage. It’s a programme for class X students in India.

KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. SA stream is for class XI and SX stream is for class XII.

Preparation Strategy

A goal without a plan is just a wish. Not all people are focused, structured and organised. It is a skill that can be learnt with practice.

With a fixed goal and a right plan in hand, you are likely to remain on the target course with comparable measurements to know whether you are on or off-course or how far you are from your destination or goal. While drafting a plan, do not look at how overwhelming the challenge may seem.

In fact, focus on your goal and why its important to you. So, plan, prioritise and execute your task accordingly. Do not forget to evaluate whether your efforts are taking you towards the set goal or not.

Once you have a fixed goal and a right plan in hand, giving the right start to your dream shall be the next on your list.

Refer to your friends, teachers and select the right coaching institute.

Find out the best possible way to tread on the journey that takes you towards your set goal. You might come across certain obstacles at some point, but don’t give up. Stick to your plan and stay focused.

Know the subjects well

Once your target exam is clear and you are all set to accomplish the goal with the right plan in hand, knowing the related subjects/topics is what you ought to know now.

To ensure you are heading towards the right direction, it is imperative to know your subjects well. In-depth research about the competitive exam will also provide you with the important subjects and topics to be covered.

Practising to accomplish the goal with right resource in hand will help you reach your target without encountering any hurdle.

Emphasis on conceptual understanding

Conceptual understanding will help you focus on core concepts that fosters knowledge and facilitates learning. Concept based learning helps you retain the knowledge for a longer period. Therefore, once you know the subjects and topics well, focusing on conceptual learning than that of rote learning will certainly benefit you in the long run. You can further simplify your learning by making short notes or memory tips to recall formulae or equations.

Solve previous years’ papers

Do not forget to attempt previous years’ sample papers of that examination. It will help you get the right temperament of the examination, which will eventually enable you to deliver optimum. It will also give you the opportunity to self-evaluate your preparation, enabling you to find out your speed and accuracy.

Engage in extra-curricular activities

All work and no play make jack a dull boy- it might sound old, but it does apply even today. While preparing for the target exam, it is important that you don’t let your busy schedule take a toll on your health. Be loyal with what you do and of course with your body. You know sitting for hours without any in-between breaks will leave you with nothing but stress. Do not allow this stress to overshadow your preparation. Stay happy and relaxed. Engage in extra-curricular activities like mediation or spending some quality time with your family members – will not only boost your concentration level but will also help you deliver optimum on the exam day.

In the end, believe in yourself and stay focused, your success cannot go anywhere. You are certain to bask in the glory of accompalishmen – all you need to do is stick to your plan and stay focused towards your goal.

(The author is Director, FIITJEE. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:29 IST