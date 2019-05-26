Government- aided Sanskrit colleges facing acute shortage of teachers, principals

Government- aided Sanskrit colleges spread across the state are reeling under acute shortage of principals and teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

In 921 such colleges operating in different districts, a whopping 1148 posts of principals and assistant teachers are vacant at present as per the state education department. This includes 257 posts of principals and 891 posts of assistant teachers.

Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will now undertake the recruitment process for filling up these posts, share officials.

The Education directorate, UP had already sent details of these vacant posts to UPSESSB for kiosk-starting the recruitment process. The state government last year had taken the decision to get teachers and principals appointed to government-aided schools through the board, said deputy director (Sanskrit Education) Pramod Kumar.

Earlier, the recruitments used to be undertaken in these institutions at the level of District Inspector of Schools (DIOSs), he added.

Out of the existing vacancies, the maximum number of 135 posts are lying vacant in Varanasi . As per information regarding existing vacancies received by the Education Directorate, UP Varanasi district has 20 posts of principals and 83 posts of assistant teachers vacant while Ghazipur and Chandauli have a total of 25 and 07 vacant posts respectively. In Ghazipur, 07 posts of principal and 18 posts of assistant teachers are vacant while in Chandauli 01 post of principal and 06 posts of assistant teachers are lying vacant, Kumar said.

Similarly, Gorakhpur division has 117 vacant posts including 52 in Gorakhpur district (09 of principals and 43 of assistant teachers), 24 in Deoria (05 of principals and 19 of assistant teachers), 20 in Kushinagar (05 of princiopals and 15 of assistant teachers) and 21 posts in Maharajganj district (04 of principals and 17 of assistant teachers).

Chitrakoot division on the other hand has 84 vacant posts (Banda-40, Hamirpur-15, Chitrakoot-24 and Mahoba-05) while Jhansi division has 37 (Lalitpur-05, Jhansi-19, Jalaon-13), Agra has 83 (Agra-14, Firozabad-08, Mainpuri-13), Prayagraj has 64 (Fatehpur-41 and Kaushambi-23), Basti has 65, Azamgarh has 74, Meerut has 53, Mirzapur has 43, Saharanpur has 12, Lucknow has 77, Bareilly has 61, Moradabad has 30, Ayodhya has 66, Devipatan has 54 and Aligarh has 51 vacant posts.

