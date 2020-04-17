Government school students in Jammu to get textbooks

education

The School Education Department has decided to deliver textbooks to every student studying in government schools in 66 zones of the Jammu region.

Till now, online classes were being conducted for the students in Jammu.

Anuradha Gupta, the Director of School Education Department, Jammu, said that the books for students studying from class 1 to class 8 are getting loaded in trucks and will be sent to the 66 zones.

“From there, it will be sent to schools and delivered to every student at their homes. During this distribution, all the measures of social distancing will be adhered to,” Gupta added.

She further said that there are two zones in Jammu district, the winter zone and summer zone. While, free supply of books in the winter zone schools was already completed as the session starts early, these books will be delivered to summer zones where the session starts from April.

With these books, some worksheets will also be delivered so that students can start their studies with the study material during the lockdown.