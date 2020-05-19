e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Govt school curriculum in Punjab to be broadcast on Doordarshan

Govt school curriculum in Punjab to be broadcast on Doordarshan

The telecast time for Class 10 students will be from 11.15 am to 1.45 pm. The telecast timing for primary classes -- 3, 4 and 5 -- will be from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm/

education Updated: May 19, 2020 09:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Chandigarh
Doordarshan
Doordarshan(HT File)
         

The Punjab government on Monday said it has decided to broadcast the curriculum of state-run schools on DD Punjabi channel.

The decision has been taken to prevent students from loss of studies due to the lockdown, a government release here said.

The timing of the telecast for students of class 9 will be 9 am to 11.15 am, starting from May 19.

Similarly, the telecast time for Class 10 students will be from 11.15 am to 1.45 pm. The telecast timing for primary classes -- 3, 4 and 5 -- will be from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm, it said.

The school education department has already started the education programme on DTH platform for 7 and 8 class students from April 20.

The Director Education (SS) has written a letter in this regard to all the District Education Officers and the school heads. The school heads will get the feedback of these programmes on a daily basis and will ensure that the teachers concerned will also watch these programs, it said.

The teachers will be in constant touch with the students and will pass on the time table and schedule of these programs to them, the release said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In