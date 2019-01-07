GPAT 2019 admit card to be released today at ntagpat.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 admit card on Monday. The examination will be held on January 28 (2.30pm to 5.30pm).

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the GPAT 2019 admit cards from the official website ntagpat.nic.in after it is released.

GPAT 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download (after it is released)

Visit the official website ntagpat.nic.in. Click on the link to download admits card. Enter the required details on the login page that opens. Download the admit card and take a printout. The admit card contains details of the examination.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

GPAT is entrance test for admission to M Pharma or its equivalent courses across India. GPAT is accepted by all AICTE approved institutions, universities and colleges. Candidates must apply separately to the desired GPAT - 2019 participating institutes with the GPAT Score 2019. Then, each participating institute will release their respective cut –off GPAT Score which candidates should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institute. Candidates are advised to see the details of the admission process of each participating institute of GPAT - 2019 on their respective website.

Note: The result of GPAT 2019 will be declared by February 8, 2019. GPAT Score will be accepted by around 800 participating pharmacy institutes.

