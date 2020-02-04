e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / GPAT final answer key 2020 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check details here

GPAT final answer key 2020 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check details here

According to the official website, 50747 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 48360 candidates appeared for the GPAT 2020 examination.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GPAT final answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
GPAT final answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 Final Answer Key on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the GPAT final Answer Key 2020 online at gpat.nta.nic.in.

According to the official website, 50747 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 48360 candidates appeared for the GPAT 2020 examination.

A total of 4913 candidates qualified in GPAT-2020 for the purpose of applying for scholarship. The Category wise Cut-off qualifying marks and No. of Candidates are as follows:

Hindustantimes

GPAT 2020 final answer key: 

How to check the GPAT 2020 final answer key :

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Answer Key of GPAT 2020’

3.The final answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the final answer key.

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News