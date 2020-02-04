GPAT final answer key 2020 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check details here

education

National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 Final Answer Key on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the GPAT final Answer Key 2020 online at gpat.nta.nic.in.

According to the official website, 50747 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 48360 candidates appeared for the GPAT 2020 examination.

A total of 4913 candidates qualified in GPAT-2020 for the purpose of applying for scholarship. The Category wise Cut-off qualifying marks and No. of Candidates are as follows:

GPAT 2020 final answer key:

How to check the GPAT 2020 final answer key :

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Answer Key of GPAT 2020’

3.The final answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the final answer key.