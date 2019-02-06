GPAT result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 result. The examination was held on January 28.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the GPAT 2019 result from the official website nta.ac.in/Pharmacyexam.

GPAT 2019 result: Here is the direct link to check

GPAT 2019 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in/Pharmacyexam. Click on the link for GPAT website and registration.

Click on view GPAT 2019 result

Login through application number and id or application number and date of birth.

Sign in to check result.

GPAT is entrance test for admission to M Pharma or its equivalent courses across India. GPAT is accepted by all AICTE approved institutions, universities and colleges.

Note: GPAT Score will be accepted by around 800 participating pharmacy institutes.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 20:55 IST