GPSC Law Officer recruitment 2020: Final answer key released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:44 IST

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the recruitment of Law Officers in the Charity Organization under the Legal Department, General State Service, Class-2 (Advt. No. 30/ 2019-20) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download the final answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC has released the Final Answer key for Question No. 001 - 300.

Here’s the direct link to download the final answer key.

How to download the final answer key:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Key (Prelim) 30/2019-20 Law Officer, Class-2, in the Charity Organization under Legal Department, General State Service Class-2’

3. The final answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Download the answer key and take its print out for future references.