GSEB Gujarat HSC arts and commerce results 2020 declared, check details

GSEB Gujarat HSC arts and commerce results 2020: A total of 76.29% students from arts and commerce streams have passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage for this stream was 73.27%.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GSEB Gujarat HSC arts and commerce results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday declared the Class 12 general stream (arts and commerce) examination results. The results are available on the board’s official website gseb.org.

A total of 76.29% students from arts and commerce streams have passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage for this stream was 73.27%.

GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates

In 2020, 3.71 lakh students had appeared in the GSEB HSC arts and commerce exam, out of which 1.95 lakh were girls and 1.76 lakh were boys. A total of 1.38 lakh girls and 1.44 boys have passed the general stream exam.

Like last year, girls outperformed boys in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination 2020 too. The pass percentage of girls is 82.20% while for boys it is 70.97%, which is 11.23% higher than the boys.

The highest pass percentage is in English subject (81.72%) followed by Sindhi subject (76.67%) and Urdu (76.12%%). Gujarati subject is at the 4th place with 76.11%. The lowest pass percent has been recorded in Hindi subject (66.71). The pass percentage for Marathi is slightly better than Hindi at 68.14%.

