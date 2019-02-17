Guidelines out for EWS admissions from Standard 2

The directorate of education (DoE) has issued guidelines for the centralised online admission process for students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) seeking enrolment from class 2 onwards in private schools built on government land.

The application forms will be available on the DoE’s website from Tuesday and the last date of submission of forms is March 4. The first list of selected candidates will be declared on March 15.

The deadline has received criticism from the association of private unaided recognised schools, which termed it as an “impossible task”.

While admission for reserved seats at entry-level classes -nursery, KG and class I — is conducted centrally by the DoE, this is the first time it has extended the procedure class 2 onwards.

Earlier, private unaided recognised schools (barring minority institutions) running on land allotted by government agencies were following a manual procedure to admit up to 20% EWS kids from the neighbourhood for classes 2 onwards.

According to the DoE notification issued on Friday, it was decided to fill all such vacancies available under the free-ship quota, mentioned in the land lease of these schools, through computerised draw of lots after inviting online applications, as is being done in case of admissions for entry-level classes under the EWS/DG category. ‘Persons having a residence proof of Delhi and requisite income certificate (less than one lakh rupees annually) issued by the Delhi revenue department.’

The application forms will be available on the DoE’s website from Tuesday, February 19. Last date of submission of

forms is March 4. The first list of selected candidates will be declared on March 15. n The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 years for Classes 2to9. Below poverty line card (BLP) or ration card are eligible to apply in private schools under the EWS quota.

The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 years for classes 2 to 9. “For admission in Class 9, applicants will be selected in a ratio 1:2. Against each available seat, two candidates will be selected through a computerised draw. Further admission against vacant seats among these selected candidates will be done finally by the principal /HOS of the allotted school in accordance to Rule 145 of DSEAR, 1973,” the notification stated.

Guidelines for admissions to class 11 under the EWS category will be issued separately.

The association of the private unaided recognised schools said it would not be possible for them to complete the process on the given date. “It is just an impossible task. Admissions in these classes depend on vacancies and they happen only after the final exams, i.e, April and May. We will approach the DoE on Monday and seek more time,” said SK Bhattacharya, chairperson of the association. A few parents seeking admissions under the disadvantaged category were confused with the guidelines. “There is no mention of the DG category students in the notification. We don’t know what to do?” a parent said.

Officials said seats are reserved under the DG category only up to class 1 as per the right to education act. However, the 20% EWS quota is part of the government’s land lease.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 19:06 IST