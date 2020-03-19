e-paper
Gujarat students can study via regional TV channels amid school shutdown due to coronavirus

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Representative
Representative (HT)
         

As educational institutions remain closed in Gujarat due to coronavirus threat, the state government on Wednesday said students of Classes 7 to 9 and 11 will be able to revise and practice their subjects while sitting at home using regional TV channels in a daily hour- long tutorials starting on Thursday.

Students of these classes can avail the service of revision and practice of the subjects of their choice online using Gujarat TV channels so they do not have to waste their time due to school shutdown, the government said.

The service will begin from Thursday, it said.

Subjects on offer will be Mathematics, Science and English for Class 7-9 students, and Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Accountancy for Class 11 pupils.

The Gujarat High Court, which had decided to take up only urgent matters till March 31,said on Wednesday that no case list will be prepared starting March 19 and till March 31.

Lawyers desirous of obtaining an urgent order shall file a note stating the urgency for court’s consideration, the HC said.

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has been recorded in Gujarat so far.

In Surat, a part of the Veer Narmad University hostel was converted into a 500-bed quarantine ward for persons returning from abroad, more specifically those coming from Sarjah, with a team of city municipal corporation and police being present there, officials said.

A man, who returned from Nagpur and had close contact with a coronavirus positive patient, was admitted to an isolation ward of the government hospital in Surat and his sample sent for examination, they said.

Similarly, a person with suspected exposure to the virus, who recently returned from Spain, was sent to the isolation ward of the Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara, they said.

In Ahmedabad too, two new suspected cases were admitted to the government hospital.

Amid the coronavirus scare, local transportation also took a severe hit, with city transportation services BRTS and AMTS reporting a drop in the number of daily commuters by around 95,000 in the last two days, the officials said.

Even the state transport buses witnesses around 10 per cent drop in daily passenger flow.

Amid countries shutting down borders to contain the coronavirus, around two dozen people from the state, who are among 43 Indians stranded at Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland since last two days, appealed for help through a video on the social media after their flights were cancelled.

A man, identified as Varun, said he was stranded at the airport along with others due to constant rescheduling of flights since the last three days, and they have nothing to eat as restaurants are closed.

