Gujarat University semester exam revised schedule released

Gujarat University on Monday released the revised semester exam schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website. The examination will be held on December 29 and January 7, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujarat University exam schedule out(PTI)
         

Gujarat University on Monday released the revised schedule of semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website. The examination will be held on December 29 and January 7, 2021. Candidates can download the exam schedule from gujaratuniversity.ac.in

The exams will be conducted for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, MA, M.Com, LLB, MSW etc. Earlier, the exams was scheduled to be held from December 8 onwards for the third to the fifth semester but the exams had to be postponed.

Check official schedule

The duration of exam will be two hours. Candidates can opt for exam centre change till December 21. The window for applying for exam centre change will be open till December 21.

