Home / Education / GUJCET admit card 2020 released at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here

GUJCET admit card 2020 released at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the admit card for its common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020. Candidates can download their admit card online at gujcet.gseb.org.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:21 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GUJCET 2020 admit card
GUJCET 2020 admit card(GUJCET)
         

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the admit card for its common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020. Candidates can download their admit card online at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on March 31.

Candidates who have successfully registered for GUJCET 2020 can download their admit card by logging in using their registration number of registered mobile number. Follow these steps to download the GUJCET admit card 2020.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit card: 

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the “Download admit card’ link flashing

Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download GUJCET admit card 2020

