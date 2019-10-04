Guru Nanak Dev University allotted four centres of excellence in sports

education

The Union ministry of youth affairs and sports has allotted four centres of excellence in sports to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in athletics, fencing, cycling and swimming, said GNDU vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu on Thursday.

“These centres will be fully funded by the Union government. These centres will spot young talents in the age group of 10-12 years and will groom them in different sports specialties. When they come of age, they will join the university for higher education. Their diet and fee for schooling will be met by the ministry of youth affairs and sports,” Sandhu said in a press release issued here.

He said, “For accommodation, the ministry has also allotted two 200-bedded sports hostels—one for boys and another for girls—fully funded by the ministry. Under this scheme for every 10 athletes of one specialty, a coach will be provided by the ministry.”

