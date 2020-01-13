Haryana class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2020 released at bseh.org.in, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:45 IST

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on its official website. The students who will be appearing in the examination can check the time table for class 10, and 12 board examinations online at bseh.org.in.

As per the date sheet released, the Haryana board class 10th examination is scheduled to begin from March 4, 2020, and class 12th board exam is scheduled to commence from March 3, 2020.

The examination will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 12:30 P.M. to 03:30 P.M, at various centres spread across the state. The class 10th board examination will end on March 27, 2020, and class 12th exam will conclude on March 31, 2020.

Candidates are advised to go through the official date sheet here: