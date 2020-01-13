e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / Haryana class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2020 released at bseh.org.in, check details here

Haryana class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2020 released at bseh.org.in, check details here

As per the date sheet released, the Haryana board class 10th examination is scheduled to begin from March 4, 2020, and class 12th board exam is scheduled to commence from March 3, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The examination will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 12:30 P.M. to 03:30 P.M, at various centres spread across the state.
The examination will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 12:30 P.M. to 03:30 P.M, at various centres spread across the state. (HT file)
         

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on its official website. The students who will be appearing in the examination can check the time table for class 10, and 12 board examinations online at bseh.org.in.

As per the date sheet released, the Haryana board class 10th examination is scheduled to begin from March 4, 2020, and class 12th board exam is scheduled to commence from March 3, 2020.

The examination will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 12:30 P.M. to 03:30 P.M, at various centres spread across the state. The class 10th board examination will end on March 27, 2020, and class 12th exam will conclude on March 31, 2020.

Candidates are advised to go through the official date sheet here: 

tags
top news
Opposition meets today over CAA, NPR, economy: All you need to know
Opposition meets today over CAA, NPR, economy: All you need to know
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News