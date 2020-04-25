e-paper
Home / Education / Haryana govt directs private schools to only charge tuition fees during lockdown

Haryana govt directs private schools to only charge tuition fees during lockdown

Any school found violating these directions shall be liable to face action, a spokesman of the school education department said on Friday.

Apr 25, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana government has directed private schools to only charge tuition fees on a per month basis for the time being from students.

The other charges including building and maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees and any other fees should not be charged.

Any school found violating these directions shall be liable to face action, a spokesman of the school education department said on Friday.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, all the district education officers and district elementary education officers in the state should strictly adhere to the directions issued by the school education department, he said in a statement.

The spokesman said that as per the directions, private schools have also been directed to abstain from increasing the monthly tuition fees and refrain from charging the transportation fees from the students during the lockdown period.

He said that no changes in prices should be made in school uniforms, text-books, workbooks, practice books, practical files. Apart from this, no private school would add any hidden charges to the monthly fees, he said.

The spokesman further said that due to non-payment of fees, private schools would neither strike off a student’s name from the school nor can they deny them access to online education.

Due to the lockdown, the income and livelihood sources of the common man were affected adversely and therefore keeping this in view, this decision had been taken, he informed.

All educational institutions in Haryana are closed till May 3 due to the lockdown restrictions in place across the state.

