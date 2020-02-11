e-paper
Haryana govt launches ‘Reading Mission’ to inculcate reading habits among students

As reading helps in developing social values of egalitarianism, tolerance, and justice, the 'Reading Mission- Haryana' has been started in the state, he said.

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 06:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
To inculcate reading habit among students, the ‘Reading Mission- Haryana’ has been initiated by the state government, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Monday.

As reading helps in developing social values of egalitarianism, tolerance, and justice, the ‘Reading Mission- Haryana’ has been started in the state, he said.

“The mission has been launched on the lines of the central government’s ‘Reading Mission 2022’, which aims to address the lost glory of reading books,” the education minister said in a release.

Under the mission, book review sessions should be organised by students once a month in educational institutions, he said.

Besides, a 45-minute mass reading programme should be held on the fourth Saturday of the month, Pal added.

