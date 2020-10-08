Haryana mulling to reopen schools for classes 6 to 9 students

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:02 IST

The Haryana government is contemplating reopening schools for classes 6 to 9 to enable the students to take guidance from the teachers, in line with the Centre’s decision allowing graded resumption of schools from October 15.

If everything goes as per plans, the students of these classes can consult their teachers from October 15 onwards, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday.

The students will be allowed to visit their schools with permission of their parents and they can consult teachers to clear their doubts.

“We are contemplating opening the schools for the students of Classes 6 to 9 to enable them to take guidance from teachers. Final decision will be taken in coming days,” Pal told reporters here.

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had last month partially reopened to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions outside COVID containment zones only, Schools were asked by authorities to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently.