Haryana Open School Admit Card out, download at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released admit card for Haryana Open School Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Students who are appearing in the exam can get their Haryana Open School admit card from the official website, bseh.org.in.

The admit card has been released for both fresh and re-appearing Open students. The examination will start on March 7, 2019.

BSEH date sheet for secondary,sr secondary(academic/open school regular/re-appear) Examination March 2019

Haryana Open School admit card 2019: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

2) Click on the admit card link in what’s new section on homepage

3) Select fresh or re-appear options

4) Enter required details

5) Submit

6)Haryana Open School admit card will be displayed on screen

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:16 IST