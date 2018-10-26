Haryana Open School results of class 10 and 12 declared at bseh.org.in

Results of Haryana Open School (HOS) class 10 and 12 are announced. Candidates of secondary and senior secondary examination can check their results at the official website of Board of School Education, Haryana bseh.org.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the HOS results for secondary examination and senior secondary examination.

About 12,487 out of 42,017 candidates cleared the HOS class 10 examination. Along with this, the pass percentage of 26.19 for girls was recorded in class 12 while it was 26.08 per cent for boys.

Steps to check HOS result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website for the Haryana Board- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the Secondary/ Senior Secondary result notification

Step 3: Follow the link to the page for class 10, 12 open school results 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:46 IST