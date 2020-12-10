e-paper
Haryana schools will resume from December 14

However, it will be mandatory for students to bring a negative report of the COVID-19 test.“The medical certificate should not be older than 72 hours to attend the class,” the notice stated.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image.(HT file)
         

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education (DSE), Haryana on Thursday.

However, it will be mandatory for students to bring a negative report of the COVID-19 test.“The medical certificate should not be older than 72 hours to attend the class,” the notice stated.

Schools and colleges were closed in several states due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, Haryana has 11,733 active COVID-19 cases with 2,33,696 recoveries so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

