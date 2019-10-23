e-paper
Haryana subordinate courts clerk admit card 2019 released at sssc.gov.in

Haryana subordinate courts clerk admit card 2019: The admit card for the posts of Clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana has been released by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC).

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:14 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The admit card for the posts of clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana has been released by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana.
The admit card for the posts of clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana has been released by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana. (HT file)
         

The admit card for the posts of clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana has been released by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC). The examination for the recruitment of clerks will be tentatively held on November 10.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk exam admit card from official website at sssc.gov.in.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk exam admit card 2019: steps to download

1) Visit the official website of Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) at sssc.gov.in

2) Click on the link to download clerk exam admit card in candidates’ Alert section

3) Key in your registration id and password in the login page that opens

4) Download and take a printout of the admit card

The Part A of the written exam for the posts of clerk in subordinate courts of Haryana will have 50 multiple choice questions of one mark on General Knowledge and 20 multiple choice questions of one mark each from English Language. For every wrong answer 0.25 mark will be deducted.

In part B, subjective type questions will be asked. Candidates will have to write a 150 word essay (10 marks) and a letter in English (5 marks). They will also get a Précis (5 marks) and have to do translation from Hindi to English (10 marks).

The examination will be held at various examination centres located at Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:12 IST

