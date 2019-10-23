e-paper
Haryana TET 2019: Application process closes today at bseh.org.in, here’s how to apply

Board of School Education, Haryana will be conducting the online examination for the HTET 2019 on November 16 and 17, 2019. The admit card for HTET 2019 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online registration began on October 7, 2019. (Screengrab)
The online registration began on October 7, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

The last date to apply for the Haryana Teacher’s eligibility test is Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the exam online at bseh.org.in. The online registration began on October 7, 2019.

Board of School Education, Haryana will be conducting the online examination for the HTET 2019 on November 16 and 17, 2019. The admit card for HTET 2019 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2019.

According to the official notification released by BSEH, applicants will be able to make online corrections to the application form between October 19 and 23, 2019. No extra time will be provided for correction.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the HTET 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Online Registration For HTET 2019,’ appearing under the ‘What’s new,’ section

3.A new page will appear on the monitoring screen

4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Read the instructions carefully and continue

7.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply online,’ tab and provide all the required information and make payment

8.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:18 IST

