Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(Keshav Singh/HT file photo)
Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:45 AM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state's Budget for 2021-22 would focus on education, health security, employment and self-reliance.

The budget, to be presented in the state Assembly when the session starts next month, will take care of all sections of the society, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, told reporters.

He said this after presiding over the monthly meeting of District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, held at Gurugram.

Interacting with mediapersons in Gurugram, Khattar said that like last year, this time also, the state budget would be prepared and presented after holding discussions and seeking suggestions from various stakeholders, MLAs and MPs.

"Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, various stakeholders, MLAs and MPs have been asked to send their suggestions in writing to the state government by February 20. Their valuable suggestions will be incorporated in the budget," said the chief minister.

Last year, Khattar had held pre-budget consultations with MLAs, MPs from state and other stakeholders including industry experts seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health and education, among others.

He said that like last time, this time too, the state budget would focus more on education, and the Budget allocation for this sector will be increased. Besides this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health allocations will also be increased.

