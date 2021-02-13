Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state's Budget for 2021-22 would focus on education, health security, employment and self-reliance.
The budget, to be presented in the state Assembly when the session starts next month, will take care of all sections of the society, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, told reporters.
He said this after presiding over the monthly meeting of District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, held at Gurugram.
Interacting with mediapersons in Gurugram, Khattar said that like last year, this time also, the state budget would be prepared and presented after holding discussions and seeking suggestions from various stakeholders, MLAs and MPs.
"Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, various stakeholders, MLAs and MPs have been asked to send their suggestions in writing to the state government by February 20. Their valuable suggestions will be incorporated in the budget," said the chief minister.
Last year, Khattar had held pre-budget consultations with MLAs, MPs from state and other stakeholders including industry experts seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health and education, among others.
He said that like last time, this time too, the state budget would focus more on education, and the Budget allocation for this sector will be increased. Besides this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health allocations will also be increased.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 held for ragging in Karnataka college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 10,000 schools non-functional in Pakistan's Sindh: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rules scrapping 1-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year: BCI to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox