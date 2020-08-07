e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HC upholds DU decision to conduct online exam for final years courses with directions

HC upholds DU decision to conduct online exam for final years courses with directions

The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to the Delhi University for conducting online Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses from August 10 with a slew of directions.

education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to the Delhi University for conducting online Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses from August 10 with a slew of directions.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the questions papers be made available to students through email and the varsity’s portal and they be given extra time to upload the answer sheets.

The varsity is directed to send an auto generated email informing the students that their answer sheets have been received, the high court, which was pronouncing the judgement through video conferencing, said.

“I wish the students and Delhi University all the best for the exams,” Justice Singh said.

The court passed the verdict on a plea challenging the varsity’s decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams.

The DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In