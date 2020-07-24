e-paper
Himachal Pradesh SSC postpones various exams, check details

Himachal Pradesh SSC postpones various exams, check details

These exams were scheduled to be held between July 26 to August 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:10 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission on Thursday decided to postpone various exams. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

HPSSC exams which have been postponed include, Account Clerk, Library Technician, Senior Laboratory Technician cum Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-2, Senior Technician (Electrical), Senior Assistant Accountant, Supervisor, Hostel Superintendent, Junior Officer (Supervisor Trainee P&A Label), Junior Engineer Civil, and Electrician.

These exams were scheduled to be held between July 26 to August 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Check postponed exams list here:

For regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the HP SSC’s official website.

