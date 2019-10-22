e-paper
Himachal School suspends seven students for ragging juniors

A Centre Government-run boarding school in Una district of Himachal Pradesh has suspended seven students for allegedly ragging junior students.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(PTI)
         

A Centre Government-run boarding school in Una district of Himachal Pradesh has suspended seven students for allegedly ragging junior students.

Culprits were studying Class 12. Incident came to light last week when 21 students of Class 10 complaint to the school authorities.

Consequently, Una deputy commissioner also ordered a probe into the matter. Additional Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has been entrusted the responsibility of probe.

Chaudhary, who on Monday counselled the victims, told the senior students would force them to do their homework and wash clothes.

If they refused, the senior would slap them or beat them with rods and shoes. Their ordeal would begin in the evening and sometimes continue till morning.

“Unable to bear the torture, the victims complained to the school authorities. Acting swiftly, the school management suspended the culprits and also informed the district administration,” said Chaudhary.

Ragging menace was prevalent in India’s school and college campuses in yesteryears resulting in many students committing suicide or fall in depression.

The issue caused uproar in 2009 when 19-year-old Aman Satya Kachroo, a first-year MBBS student of Dr. Rajendera Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh died after allegedly being beaten by four seniors.

In the light of tragic incident, Supreme Court ordered the government to set parameters to prevent ragging in education institutions.

The Himachal Pradesh also implemented a stricter Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act in 2009 under which, those involved in ragging would be expelled and become ineligible to for admission in any institution for three years.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary told that he also met the parents of victim students who demanded strict on school premises and installation of CCTV cameras in hostels.

The detailed report is likely to be submitted to the deputy commissioner today.

Strict law implemented by the state government has helped curb

Incidents of ragging, but the menace is not eliminated completely.

In August this year, the police in Hamirpur district of the state had booked two students of a private polytechnic college for abetment to suicide after the death of a junior student.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 10:23 IST

