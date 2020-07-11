Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: 290 trade apprentice vacancies on offer

education

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:43 IST

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Copper Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of Trade Apprenticeship on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hindustancopper.com on or before July 25, 2020. However, the list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 290 vacancies of Trade Apprenticeship. Out of which, 100 vacancies are for Blaster, 60 for Mate (Mines), 40 for Electrician, 30 for Fitter, 25 for Welder (Gas & Electric), 10 for Diesel Mechanic, 6 for Electronics Mechanic, 5 each for Turner, Surveyor, and Draughtsman (Mechanical), and 2 each for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, and Draughtsman (Civil).

The candidate must be ITI passed from the respective trade for applying and the same must be recognized by NCVT. In case of Mate (mines) and Blaster (mines), the candidate must be 10th pass.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.