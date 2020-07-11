e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: 290 trade apprentice vacancies on offer

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: 290 trade apprentice vacancies on offer

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hindustancopper.com on or before July 25, 2020. However, the list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 10.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020.
Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Copper Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of Trade Apprenticeship on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hindustancopper.com on or before July 25, 2020. However, the list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 290 vacancies of Trade Apprenticeship. Out of which, 100 vacancies are for Blaster, 60 for Mate (Mines), 40 for Electrician, 30 for Fitter, 25 for Welder (Gas & Electric), 10 for Diesel Mechanic, 6 for Electronics Mechanic, 5 each for Turner, Surveyor, and Draughtsman (Mechanical), and 2 each for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, and Draughtsman (Civil).

The candidate must be ITI passed from the respective trade for applying and the same must be recognized by NCVT. In case of Mate (mines) and Blaster (mines), the candidate must be 10th pass.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
BJP offering MLAs Rs10-15 cr to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs10-15 cr to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In