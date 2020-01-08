How can visually impaired persons join the workforce

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:00 IST

Gathering social parity with an aim to involve the physically challenged individuals is the first step for growth in the economy that offers more sustainability for an environment that is more inclusive. With social inclusiveness and awareness amongst the masses with no biases for people belonging to different backgrounds or inabilities there has been more acceptance shown in the society towards the visually impaired. Given more opportunities that have been created with corporates becoming aware on empowering individuals, the visually impaired now have many opportunities that they can garner for their growth and benefit.

According to National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), 12 million people in India are suffering from visual impairment, and out of these only 29.16% are part of the education system.

A mere 6.86% schools in India have access to Braille books and audio content. The education system not embracing the differently abled people especially visually impaired individuals, made it a challenging for them to apply and get jobs. The employment rate of visually impaired people in rural areas is 29% and in urban areas it is

Employers are now open to appoint or give a job to the people with visual inabilities as they have acquired skill sets like none other.

This way, visually impaired are paving a path of their own and marking a footprint in the professional world to rise high.

There are a numerous job roles that are offered to the visually impaired by both the government and private sector. Various programs and courses such as the basic level of IT/Computer programing collated with JAWS (A Screen Reader Software) and NVDA (Non Visual Desktop Access). There are programs that equip these visually impaired candidate through CRM Voice and QP Training. By taking up these different courses, visually impaired people can enter into different fields. Some sectors that can be suggested to make career opportunities are:

Customer Care

Trained to deal with conversations and customer queries that only require listening proficiency, the Customer Care career option is more suitable for the visually challenged. Dealing with customer queries with utmost patience and attention to detail People are trained in dealing with customer queries and complaints and how to deal with issues quickly. They have to solve issues pertaining to particular products or services and guide customers how to handle the issue or get the issue solved from their end. Companies also offer trainings on how to deal with customers patiently, without letting their temper affect them.

Civil Services

Civil Services is a great option including IAS and state services. Like any other aspirant, one must prepare for taking the examinations, Civil Services is the most esteemed professions in the country and over the past few years, a number of differently abled people have managed to crack it.

Engineering

Engineering programs are a suitable option to make a career in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or in any other type of courses. Engineering students also have high placement rates and have great job opportunities.

Hospitality

Jobs in the hospitality sector, such as housekeeping, food and beverage, front office, accounts etc. are great opportunities in the hospitality sector. These opportunities are usually customer oriented and those interested to take this up can apply. The hospitality industry requires a person to be fast and on their toes constantly and have the patience to deal with visitors.

Teaching

Teaching allows people to have comfortable work timing and lets them impart knowledge to children. A number of schools are open to let visually impaired people teach there. Visually impaired people can also help out by teaching other visually impaired children through braille and other techniques.

(The author is President at Narayan Seva Sansthan. Views expressed here are personal.)