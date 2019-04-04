How to crack NEET 2019: Here are some tips and expert advice for smart preparation

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the national-level Medical Entrance Examination for aspirants who wishes to pursue MBBS/BDS Courses in various government or private medical colleges affiliated by the Medical Council of India. NEET will be conducted in a single slot on 5th May 2019, in offline mode. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Authority (NTA) with no changes in the exam pattern as compared to last year. The total time duration for the exam is 3 hours i.e. 180 minutes with a total of 180 questions (Biology: 90 questions, Physics: 45 questions and Chemistry: 45 questions). For each correct answer, you get 4 marks and a negative of 1 mark for an incorrect attempt.

Effective preparation as per latest syllabus

To begin with, aspirants must have complete knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern for NEET. It is advised to not prepare anything extra than the syllabus. The NEET and board syllabus have a majority of common topics, however the pattern of questions asked is different. While preparing for boards, aspirants would have already built a conceptual understanding of topics, aspirants should now utilise the next 50 days for extensive practice of questions.

Aspirants must practice previous years NEET questions for the topics which you are revising on a daily basis. It will help you know what to focus on & how to go about it.

For effective preparation, it is advised to logically divide the topics day wise. For instance, if you pick a tough topic of Physics, then pick an easy topic in Chemistry and moderate one in case of Biology.

Aspirants should practice about 120 questions daily and check & analyse them to identify mistakes. Concentrate on weak topics to improve them because examiner always try to set a few questions from these topics which are difficult to all.

The NCERT syllabus is very important.

The NEET exam highly revolves around the NCERT Syllabus. Therefore, don’t forget the NCERT books while preparing for NEET. Aspirants should bookmark the important topics, diagrams, tables in your books to revise them at the end.

Solving full-length mock test papers is crucial

The greatest challenge in NEET is the time constraint. Solving 180 questions in 180 minutes is quite a tedious task. Aspirants should make it a habit to attempt mock tests in real time so that you replicate this habit on the exam day too.

Always try to complete biology in 40- 45 minutes, i.e 90 questions in 45 minutes with accuracy level of about 290-300 marks. By doing this, you would have enough time for calculation based questions of chemistry and physics, this practice also increases your accuracy level in exam.

Overall, practicing mock tests will boost your confidence level and help you to figure out the best exam attempting strategy to maximize your score. It is also advised to take all India mock test series so that you get a realistic picture of your performance among a large pool of co-aspirants.

Focus more on weak areas

You must work on your basic concepts and dedicate more time to your weak sections. Avoid starting a new topic during last one month of exam. Only revise those topics which you prepared completed earlier.

Prepare your own handwritten short Notes for Revision

Writing Short notes saves time & makes revision easier. It also improves your memorizing power. Always use flow charts, diagrams, and short tricks while preparing notes for quick revision. Write derivations, formulas on card board paper and stick them to wall, which is easily visible from your bed and study table.

Aspirants should avoid guesswork

Accuracy is the key to success in NEET. While practicing mocks avoid any guesswork if are unsure of any answer. Following this strategy during mocks will help you avoid guess work on the actual exam day as well, avoiding negative marking.

Aspirants should always remember to put 10-15 minutes of break time in your time table after each 1.5 hour of study, and use this time in some indoor activities such playing any game, having snacks or watching TV/listening to music. Last and most importantly, without good health, all the above points are worthless. Having a sound sleep of 6-7 hours daily at night is a must. Being healthy will make you more productive.

