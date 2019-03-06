How to leverage Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance job opportunities in IT

Since the midst of 21st century, the focus on building comprehensive brands with a vast product base has greatly impacted on how one conducts business. More competitors in the market creates a variety of available options for the customer.

Hence, businesses are churning out new ways to lure consumers, while creating a veritable environment for their employees to up their skill set, necessitating the need for technology to play its role.

From harnessing consumer preferences to streamlining processes, technology has elevated how business is conducted, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep learning being at the helm of things

How are the industries harnessing AI & Deep Learning?

Opening up one’s eyes to AI isn’t a big thing, anymore. It is an enhanced sense of consumer intelligence generated by machines to augment modern day interactions to create “experiences”.

This comprehensive faction involves the use of a vast host of data to create an engagement that is unique and customized, while catering for the larger cause. This involves Deep Learning, where previous data is collated and studied to figure out common patterns and churn out a roadmap for enhanced satisfaction. The biggest advantage is that AI creates room for new modifications while retaining the essence of the structure.

Naturally, AI and Deep learning finds use in a variety of verticals- starting from strategy games such as chess or poker to segments that require heuristic logic. Virtual assistant technology is becoming a game enhancer of sorts, paired with image/speech recognition and automated robotics. The uses are vast as Insurance and banking organizations habitually employ AI to monitor possibilities of fraud and cull out potential defaulters. Automated robotics come to play as self-driven cars, auto-pilot modes and smart homes using sensors enhance our day-to-day lives. Biggest boom comes in marketing as marketers utilize AI to gather browsing habits and predict buying patterns, providing suggestions for the things that one “needs”.

Automation bolstering the employment scenario

Automation and machine generated intelligence has become the talk of the town, with major industries looking forward in harnessing this goldmine of data. Naturally the demand for individuals, who hold proficiency in machine language, is on an all-time high. Mathematical and programming skills form the core of competency in this field.

Here are the few segments where one can utilize these skill sets:

* Data Interpretation and Visualization cover job functions such as Data Analytics and Business Intelligence.

* Data Processing and Management consists of functions like database administration, creation, data integration and data lifecycle management.

* Data Infrastructure pertains to functions such as data storage, data center management, business continuity and data security.

Additionally, an understanding of how business works and the common processes used in day-to-day operations, will harmonize the core competencies to synchronise organizational workflows. Therefore, the job scenario looks ripe as AI and deep learning sets forth in bolstering an Information Technology (IT) centric nation such as India. With a huge population, that is dynamic, the high rate of employment in the IT sector comes as a big advantage.

Even the educational framework of the nation is going through a sea of changes as smart infrastructure to help accommodate the rapid growth in urban centres, are being employed by the government. Tech programmes now come equipped with modules on AI, IoT, Deep Learning and other essential components, to facilitate this surge. In fact, what is commendable is the fact that constant changes in this dynamic field have made it mandatory for professionals to continue upgrading their skill set, to retain relevance in the job market.

It is said that by 2030, AI may end up offering USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy, with India holding a large chunk of its employment. Hence we should herald the onset of AI and Deep Learning that has created a new dawn of employment in this diverse yet competitive job market.

(The author is CEO & Founder, Intellipaat.Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:03 IST