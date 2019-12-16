HP Patwari recruitment examination 2019 result declared at himachal.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:24 IST

Himachal Pradesh revenue department has released the result of the HP Patwari recruitment examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination for the posts of Patwari in Mohal and Settlement Departments can check their results online at himachal.nic.in.

The HP Patwari recruitment examination was conducted on November 17, 2019, at 11 am. The admit card for which was released on November 13, 2019.

Candidates can check the HP Patwari examination 2019 result here:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Result of Patwari(Mohal & Settlement) Examination Held On 17-11-2019 Hosted On 14-Dec-2019. This merit list is subject to verification of Eligibility criteria’

3.The HP Patwari examination result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and see for your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.